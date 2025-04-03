Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund Plan C Unclaimed IDCW Upto 3yrs
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund Plan C Unclaimed IDCW Upto 3yrs
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 11-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Vikram Pamnani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 577.28
Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund Plan C Unclaimed IDCW Upto 3yrs - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1203.8148
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund Plan C Unclaimed IDCW Upto 3yrs- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund Plan C Unclaimed IDCW Upto 3yrs- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
0.54
1.58
3.24
6.64
6.3
-
6.24
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund Plan C Unclaimed IDCW Upto 3yrs- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund Plan C Unclaimed IDCW Upto 3yrs- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.04
|1000000
|9.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.04
|1000000
|9.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|52.40
|0
|499.99
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|26.20
|0
|249.99
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|18.86
|0
|179.99
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.51
|0
|4.90
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.05
|0
|-0.57
