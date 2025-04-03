Bharat 22 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bharat 22 ETF
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 04-Oct-2019
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 16195.47
Bharat 22 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 104.4732
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bharat 22 ETF- NAV Chart
Bharat 22 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.36
9.63
-4.2
-11.27
0.59
27.99
36.2
14.88
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Bharat 22 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bharat 22 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|16.31
|66950804
|2,642.54
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|14.63
|7491345
|2,370.82
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|9.84
|51292419
|1,594.93
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|7.97
|12721410
|1,292.30
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|7.61
|49197398
|1,233.13
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.31
|17215771
|1,184.87
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|6.13
|55853986
|993.36
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|5.49
|36094546
|889.36
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|5.00
|35987856
|810.80
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|4.79
|21041611
|776.64
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.58
|17615578
|418.10
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.46
|35183649
|399.51
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.39
|24876564
|388.07
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.46
|6514011
|237.30
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|1.32
|29278597
|214.05
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.23
|5552051
|200.20
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.01
|8351732
|165.11
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.49
|1571080
|80.27
|Equity
|NBCC
|Construction
|0.46
|10339232
|75.35
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|0.30
|2395068
|49.44
|Equity
|SJVN
|Power
|0.28
|5515031
|46.43
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|0.25
|2775279
|41.67
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.56
|0
|91.01
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.09
