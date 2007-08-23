BHARAT Bond ETF April 2025
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: BHARAT Bond ETF April 2025
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - Debt
Launch Date
: 14-Jul-2020
Fund Manager
: Dhawal Dalal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 10033.75
BHARAT Bond ETF April 2025 - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1290.0595
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
BHARAT Bond ETF April 2025- NAV Chart
BHARAT Bond ETF April 2025- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.16
0.64
1.84
3.72
7.62
5.94
-
5.57
|Category Avg
0.4
1.24
2.34
3.88
8.28
6.49
5.37
6.1
|Category Best
1.11
2.45
3.57
4.97
10.72
7.6
7.48
10.97
|Category Worst
0.01
0.34
1.23
2.5
4.61
4.81
3.69
0.18
BHARAT Bond ETF April 2025- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
BHARAT Bond ETF April 2025- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1001
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|9.19
|90500000
|903.41
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|8.52
|84000000
|838.45
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.72
|76000000
|759.43
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|7.51
|74000000
|738.80
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.63
|55500000
|553.96
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|5.48
|54000000
|538.99
|NCD
|O N G C
|-/-
|4.46
|44000000
|439.11
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.17
|41000000
|409.98
|NCD
|NLC India
|-/-
|4.01
|39500000
|394.27
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.20
|31500000
|314.82
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.54
|25000000
|249.99
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.37
|23350000
|233.55
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|2.29
|22500000
|224.76
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.17
|1650000
|16.50
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|11.38
|112500000
|1,118.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.84
|87500000
|869.49
|Commercial Paper
|I R F C
|-/-
|8.13
|80000000
|799.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.76
|7500000
|74.88
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.25
|2500000
|24.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|2.36
|0
|232.59
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.00
|0
|98.22
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.96
