BHARAT Bond ETF April 2033
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: BHARAT Bond ETF April 2033
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - Debt
Launch Date
: 02-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Dhawal Dalal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6149.02
BHARAT Bond ETF April 2033 - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1217.0987
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
BHARAT Bond ETF April 2033- NAV Chart
BHARAT Bond ETF April 2033- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.94
2.45
2.98
4.48
10.05
-
-
8.87
|Category Avg
0.4
1.24
2.34
3.88
8.28
6.49
5.37
6.1
|Category Best
1.11
2.45
3.57
4.97
10.72
7.6
7.48
10.97
|Category Worst
0.01
0.34
1.23
2.5
4.61
4.81
3.69
0.18
BHARAT Bond ETF April 2033- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
BHARAT Bond ETF April 2033- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1001
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N P C L
|-/-
|8.79
|53500000
|542.24
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|6.68
|40500000
|412.14
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|6.46
|39500000
|398.77
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.18
|37700000
|381.18
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.14
|37500000
|378.59
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|5.74
|34500000
|354.03
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|5.74
|35000000
|353.94
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|5.73
|35000000
|353.69
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|5.73
|35000000
|353.16
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.80
|24000000
|234.68
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.64
|16000000
|162.93
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.51
|14500000
|155.03
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.51
|15000000
|154.76
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.48
|15000000
|152.70
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.13
|13500000
|131.66
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.66
|10000000
|102.52
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.49
|9000000
|91.62
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.31
|8000000
|80.66
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.81
|5000000
|50.18
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.81
|5000000
|49.79
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.41
|2500000
|25.50
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.16
|1000000
|10.15
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|17.04
|102000000
|1,051.16
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|2.63
|0
|162.42
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.21
|0
|12.86
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.20
|0
|11.82
