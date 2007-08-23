BHARAT Bond ETF FOF April 2033 G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: BHARAT Bond ETF FOF April 2033 G
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 02-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Rahul Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2341.3
BHARAT Bond ETF FOF April 2033 G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1945
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 30 days from the date of allotment of units - 0.10% If redeemed or switched out after completion of 30 days from the date of allotment of units - NIL
BHARAT Bond ETF FOF April 2033 G- NAV Chart
BHARAT Bond ETF FOF April 2033 G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.02
2.1
2.6
4.02
9.28
-
-
8.88
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
BHARAT Bond ETF FOF April 2033 G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
BHARAT Bond ETF FOF April 2033 G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bharat Bond 2033
|-/-
|99.84
|19645978
|2,342.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.17
|0
|4.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|8.94
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|-0.31
