Canara Robeco Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 29-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Avnish Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 230.09
Canara Robeco Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.7499
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Canara Robeco Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.61
1.43
2.4
3.92
8.02
-
-
6.81
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Canara Robeco Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Canara Robeco Banking and PSU Debt Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|8.68
|2000
|20.02
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|8.65
|2000
|19.96
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.65
|150
|15.34
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|6.62
|150
|15.27
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|6.56
|1500
|15.12
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.49
|1500
|14.97
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|6.47
|150
|14.93
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.35
|150
|14.65
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|4.32
|100
|9.96
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.30
|100
|9.92
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.19
|50
|5.05
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.27
|750000
|7.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|2.24
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.23
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|2.20
|500000
|5.07
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|8.44
|400
|19.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|6.33
|300
|14.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.41
|100000
|0.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.22
|0
|9.73
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.87
|0
|6.63
