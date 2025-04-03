Canara Robeco Corporate Bond Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Corporate Bond Fund Dir G
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 17-Jan-2014
Fund Manager
: Avnish Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 119.59
Canara Robeco Corporate Bond Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.9375
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redemption / switch out before 1 year of allotment. Nil - If redemption / switch out after 1 year of allotment.
Canara Robeco Corporate Bond Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Corporate Bond Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.63
1.81
2.63
4.2
8.71
6.69
6.51
7.72
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Canara Robeco Corporate Bond Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Canara Robeco Corporate Bond Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|8.54
|1000
|10.18
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|8.45
|1000
|10.08
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|8.42
|1000
|10.05
|Corporate Debts
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|8.42
|100
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|8.37
|1000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|8.36
|1000
|9.96
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|8.33
|100
|9.93
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|4.34
|50
|5.17
|Corporate Debts
|Titan Company
|-/-
|4.19
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|4.18
|50
|4.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|8.67
|1000000
|10.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|4.35
|500000
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|4.22
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.22
|500000
|5.03
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.80
|100000
|0.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.29
|0
|3.92
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.40
|0
|2.86
