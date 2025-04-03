Canara Robeco Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Kunal Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 123.19
Canara Robeco Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 32.2376
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Canara Robeco Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.95
3.41
3.68
4.14
9.77
7.45
6.57
7.98
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Canara Robeco Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Canara Robeco Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|31.51
|3750000
|38.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|22.18
|2650000
|27.39
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|18.36
|2250000
|22.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|15.15
|1821400
|18.71
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|5.02
|600000
|6.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.06
|249900
|2.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.59
|71500
|0.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.19
|23200
|0.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.04
|5300
|0.05
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.40
|0
|2.97
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.22
|0
|2.73
