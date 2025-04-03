Canara Robeco Focused Equity Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Focused Equity Fund Direct G
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 23-Apr-2021
Fund Manager
: Shridatta Bhandwaldar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2270.47
Canara Robeco Focused Equity Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.33
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / Switched-out within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption / switch-out after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Canara Robeco Focused Equity Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.32
6.15
-6.57
-7.46
10.45
16.53
-
18.5
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Canara Robeco Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Canara Robeco Focused Equity Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.62
|1625000
|195.66
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.15
|937500
|162.41
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.78
|777000
|131.13
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.67
|674800
|105.95
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|4.00
|106500
|90.84
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.57
|256261
|81.07
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.43
|223402
|77.81
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.39
|640800
|76.90
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|3.29
|335383
|74.63
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|3.28
|153547
|74.49
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|3.19
|878316
|72.54
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.19
|3260000
|72.40
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.17
|71000
|71.91
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.11
|129000
|70.69
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.01
|2771000
|68.23
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|2.94
|498646
|66.73
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.84
|281994
|64.59
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|2.82
|654782
|64.04
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.76
|370000
|62.56
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.53
|401443
|57.42
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.36
|44900
|53.63
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.35
|405000
|53.46
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|2.33
|283500
|52.81
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.29
|754500
|51.97
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.26
|1178042
|51.36
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Hea
|Healthcare Services
|2.15
|1219635
|48.90
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.14
|1558000
|48.52
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.02
|135000
|45.95
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.68
|375000
|38.08
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.88
|107766
|19.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.89
|0
|65.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.09
|0
|-1.86
