Canara Robeco Gilt Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Gilt Fund G
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 29-Dec-1999
Fund Manager
: Kunal Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 135.35
Canara Robeco Gilt Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Canara Robeco Gilt Fund G- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Gilt Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.98
3.47
3.58
3.9
9.6
6.86
6.06
8.32
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Canara Robeco Gilt Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Canara Robeco Gilt Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|41.42
|5250000
|54.49
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|21.06
|2750000
|27.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|18.46
|2350000
|24.29
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|7.07
|900000
|9.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|5.30
|678600
|6.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.93
|250100
|2.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.23
|158900
|1.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2045
|-/-
|0.09
|10000
|0.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.06
|7950
|0.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.58
|0
|3.37
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.80
|0
|1.05
