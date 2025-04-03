Canara Robeco Income Fund Direct Growth
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Income Fund Direct Growth
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Avnish Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 119.31
Canara Robeco Income Fund Direct Growth - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 61.4693
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.
Canara Robeco Income Fund Direct Growth- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Income Fund Direct Growth- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.65
2.33
3.05
4.06
9.65
7.01
6.53
7.91
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Canara Robeco Income Fund Direct Growth- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Canara Robeco Income Fund Direct Growth- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|4.19
|50
|4.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|17.31
|2000000
|20.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|12.90
|1500000
|15.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|8.69
|1000000
|10.37
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|8.66
|1000000
|10.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|8.63
|1000000
|10.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|8.55
|1000000
|10.21
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|4.22
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2031
|-/-
|4.20
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.24
|28000
|0.28
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.79
|100000
|0.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|14.86
|0
|17.75
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|6.47
|0
|7.73
