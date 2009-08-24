Canara Robeco Infrastructure Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Infrastructure Direct G
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Shridatta Bhandwaldar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 726.15
Canara Robeco Infrastructure Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 160.96
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment. (effect from 24-08-2009)
Canara Robeco Infrastructure Direct G- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Infrastructure Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.02
9.92
-9.74
-12.57
11.35
26.06
37.3
17.18
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Canara Robeco Infrastructure Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Canara Robeco Infrastructure Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|6.51
|149401
|47.26
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.85
|1131666
|35.24
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|4.15
|67250
|30.10
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.14
|250250
|30.03
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|3.67
|785000
|26.62
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.51
|370000
|25.48
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|3.31
|660000
|24.04
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|3.31
|957546
|24.02
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.25
|16950
|23.62
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.12
|919000
|22.63
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.95
|136600
|21.44
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|2.86
|363150
|20.79
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|2.60
|16750
|18.90
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.42
|17350
|17.57
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|2.42
|567500
|17.56
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.34
|460000
|16.99
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|2.21
|120066
|16.06
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.17
|38000
|15.74
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.15
|57500
|15.62
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.02
|16812
|14.64
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|1.78
|67500
|12.94
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.75
|41549
|12.71
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.67
|2439000
|12.12
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.63
|125000
|11.83
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|1.49
|720000
|10.81
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.46
|21450
|10.58
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.43
|17515
|10.38
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.42
|23500
|10.31
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.38
|158000
|10.02
|Equity
|GMM Pfaudler
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.34
|88000
|9.74
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.25
|29500
|9.11
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|1.25
|1036234
|9.04
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.20
|66100
|8.72
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.18
|18550
|8.57
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.14
|27000
|8.28
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|1.11
|130850
|8.07
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.06
|225000
|7.71
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.03
|315000
|7.47
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.01
|29500
|7.29
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.99
|89768
|7.16
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.95
|100667
|6.91
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|0.95
|85000
|6.89
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.91
|135000
|6.59
|Equity
|MOIL
|Minerals & Mining
|0.90
|225000
|6.53
|Equity
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|0.87
|287874
|6.34
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.85
|19067
|6.19
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.61
|120000
|4.44
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.29
|14862
|2.13
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.55
|0
|25.75
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.41
|0
|-3.04
