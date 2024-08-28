iifl-logo
Canara Robeco Infrastructure IDCW

Canara Robeco Infrastructure IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Canara Robeco Infrastructure IDCW

AMC

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

10-Oct-2005

Fund Manager

Shridatta Bhandwaldar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

726.15

Canara Robeco Infrastructure IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  58.11

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1% of the applicable NAV if redeemed or switched out.

Canara Robeco Infrastructure IDCW- NAV Chart

Canara Robeco Infrastructure IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.05
9.8
-10.01
-13.12
9.98
24.55
35.74
14.72
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

Canara Robeco Infrastructure IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
28-Aug-202434.30

Canara Robeco Infrastructure IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Solar Industries16,812
MOIL2,25,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
VRL Logistics57,230

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction6.5114940147.26
EquityNTPCPower4.85113166635.24
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services4.156725030.10
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.1425025030.03
EquityTata Power Co.Power3.6778500026.62
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.5137000025.48
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance3.3166000024.04
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower3.3195754624.02
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables3.251695023.62
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense3.1291900022.63
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.9513660021.44
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment2.8636315020.79
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment2.601675018.90
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products2.421735017.57
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables2.4256750017.56
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.3446000016.99
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment2.2112006616.06
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing2.173800015.74
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.155750015.62
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals2.021681214.64
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables1.786750012.94
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.754154912.71
EquitySuzlon EnergyElectrical Equipment1.67243900012.12
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.6312500011.83
EquityEngineers IndiaConstruction1.4972000010.81
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.462145010.58
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals1.431751510.38
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products1.422350010.31
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.3815800010.02
EquityGMM PfaudlerIndustrial Manufacturing1.34880009.74
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.25295009.11
EquityNTPC GreenPower1.2510362349.04
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables1.20661008.72
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.18185508.57
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products1.14270008.28
EquityKSBIndustrial Products1.111308508.07
EquityOil IndiaOil1.062250007.71
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.033150007.47
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products1.01295007.29
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.99897687.16
EquityK E C Intl.Construction0.951006676.91
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services0.95850006.89
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing0.911350006.59
EquityMOILMinerals & Mining0.902250006.53
EquityKNR Construct.Construction0.872878746.34
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment0.85190676.19
EquityGujarat GasGas0.611200004.44
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.29148622.13
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.55025.75
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.410-3.04

Key information

Fund House:
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
02-Mar-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,366.26
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Rajnish Narula
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. pramod kumar Sharma, V. Kannan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ashutosh Vaidya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Pallavi Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Shridatta Bhandwaldar
Auditors:
M.P.Chitale & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Construction House,4th Floor, 5 Walchand Hirachand Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001
Contact Nos:
022 66585000
Fax:
022 66585012-5013
Email:
crmf@canararobeco.com
Website:
www.canararobeco.com

