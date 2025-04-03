Canara Robeco Liquid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Liquid Fund Direct G
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Kunal Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5294.06
Canara Robeco Liquid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 3112.4278
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Canara Robeco Liquid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Liquid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.3
0.76
1.91
3.7
7.45
6.85
5.41
6.75
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Canara Robeco Liquid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Canara Robeco Liquid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.17
|100
|9.99
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|5.21
|6000
|299.44
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.48
|4000
|199.92
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.47
|20000000
|199.34
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.45
|20000000
|198.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.58
|3000
|148.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.57
|3000
|147.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.57
|3000
|147.39
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.57
|3000
|147.47
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.57
|3000
|147.30
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.26
|13000000
|129.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.16
|12500000
|123.97
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.16
|2500
|123.84
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.74
|2000
|99.95
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.74
|2000
|99.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.74
|2000
|99.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Maha
|-/-
|1.74
|2000
|99.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|2000
|99.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|2000
|99.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.74
|2000
|99.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|2000
|99.64
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.73
|10000000
|99.05
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.72
|10000000
|98.69
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.72
|2000
|98.96
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.72
|2000
|98.62
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.46
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.38
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.33
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.27
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.27
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.18
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.16
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.15
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.71
|2000
|98.19
|Commercial Paper
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.31
|1500
|74.97
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|1.30
|1500
|74.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|1500
|74.92
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.30
|7500000
|74.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.29
|1500
|74.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.28
|1500
|73.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|1000
|49.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|1000
|49.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|49.89
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|49.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.86
|1000
|49.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|1000
|49.32
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.86
|1000
|49.53
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.44
|500
|24.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|4.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.86
|0
|508.95
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-3.34
|0
|-,191.61
