Canara Robeco Overnight Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Overnight Fund Direct G
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 19-Jul-2019
Fund Manager
: Suman Prasad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 270.48
Canara Robeco Overnight Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1319.5967
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Canara Robeco Overnight Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Overnight Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
0.52
1.54
3.18
6.51
6.22
4.99
4.98
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Canara Robeco Overnight Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Canara Robeco Overnight Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|8.37
|500
|24.99
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|8.37
|500
|24.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|82.47
|0
|246.14
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.79
|0
|2.33
