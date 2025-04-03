Canara Robeco Savings Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Savings Fund G
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Feb-2005
Fund Manager
: Kunal Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 770.26
Canara Robeco Savings Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 41.4139
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Canara Robeco Savings Fund G- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Savings Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.41
1.05
2.1
3.81
7.58
6.54
5.69
7.32
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Canara Robeco Savings Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Canara Robeco Savings Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|7.47
|600
|59.77
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|6.24
|500
|49.93
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.23
|5000
|49.84
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.21
|500
|49.66
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.16
|500
|49.24
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.14
|2500
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.13
|2500
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.12
|2500
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|3.12
|250
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|3.11
|250
|24.88
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.50
|200
|19.95
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.25
|1000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.38
|30
|2.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|5.15
|4545000
|41.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.64
|500000
|5.14
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|5.92
|1000
|47.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|3.06
|500
|24.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.04
|500
|24.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.02
|500
|24.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.01
|500
|24.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.01
|500
|24.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|2.98
|500
|23.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.91
|500
|23.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.91
|500
|23.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.91
|500
|23.24
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.90
|500
|23.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.89
|0
|39.06
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.23
|0
|9.93
