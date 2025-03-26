Canara Robeco Short Duration Fund IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Short Duration Fund IDCW M
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Apr-2011
Fund Manager
: Suman Prasad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 334.29
Canara Robeco Short Duration Fund IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.6231
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out in less than or equal to 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 1 year from the date of allotment.
Canara Robeco Short Duration Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Short Duration Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
1.38
2.4
3.88
7.84
5.98
5.7
6.78
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Canara Robeco Short Duration Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Canara Robeco Short Duration Fund IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|7.48
|2500
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|7.46
|250
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|7.46
|250
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.46
|2500
|25.02
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|7.43
|250
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|7.43
|2500
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|7.43
|250
|24.91
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|7.40
|250
|24.83
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.60
|20
|1.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.75
|2250000
|22.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|6.13
|2000000
|20.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.10
|2000000
|20.46
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|3.03
|1000000
|10.15
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|0.09
|28300
|0.28
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|7.17
|500
|24.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|2.90
|200
|9.73
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.57
|200000
|1.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.93
|0
|13.17
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.73
|0
|9.15
