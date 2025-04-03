Canara Robeco Ultra Short Term Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Canara Robeco Ultra Short Term Fund G
AMC
: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 11-Jul-2008
Fund Manager
: Kunal Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 515.16
Canara Robeco Ultra Short Term Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 3740.6354
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Canara Robeco Ultra Short Term Fund G- NAV Chart
Canara Robeco Ultra Short Term Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.39
0.9
1.92
3.56
6.99
6.08
4.96
6.81
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Canara Robeco Ultra Short Term Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Canara Robeco Ultra Short Term Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|6.68
|400
|39.79
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.83
|350
|34.69
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|4.19
|250
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|4.19
|2500
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.17
|250
|24.84
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.68
|100
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.84
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.84
|50
|4.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.59
|1500000
|15.43
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|8.07
|1000
|48.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|7.95
|1000
|47.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|4.11
|500
|24.47
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.11
|500
|24.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.05
|500
|24.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.04
|500
|24.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|4.00
|500
|23.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|3.97
|500
|23.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.91
|500
|23.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|3.90
|500
|23.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.90
|500
|23.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|15.83
|0
|94.28
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.87
|0
|5.07
