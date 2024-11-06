Capitalmind Liquid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Capitalmind Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Capitalmind Liquid Fund Direct G
AMC
: Capitalmind Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 18-Nov-2025
Fund Manager
: Prateek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 49.54
Capitalmind Liquid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 08-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1013.169
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.0070% - If redemption/switch out within 1 days from the date of allotment. 0.0065% - If redemption/switch out within 2 days from the date of allotment. 0.0060% - If redemption/switch out within 3 days from the date of allotment. 0.0055% - If redemption/switch out within 4 days from the date of allotment. 0.0050% - If redemption/switch out within 5 days from the date of allotment. 0.0045% - If redemption/switch out within 6 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption/switch out after 7 days from the date of allotment.
Capitalmind Liquid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Capitalmind Liquid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.14
0.49
-
-
-
-
-
1.28
|Category Avg
0.12
0.38
1.23
2.53
5.82
6.39
5.58
32.24
|Category Best
0.66
0.83
2.43
5.42
56.82
21.82
14.44
10,291.88
|Category Worst
-0.35
-5.77
-6.85
-5.49
-6.44
-0.65
-0.32
-0.19
Capitalmind Liquid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Capitalmind Liquid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
