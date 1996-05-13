DSP 10Y G Sec Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP 10Y G Sec Dir IDCW
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 16-Sep-2014
Fund Manager
: Shantanu Godambe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 57.13
DSP 10Y G Sec Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.6462
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.10% - If redeemed/switched out within 7 days from the date of allotmen. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 7 Days from the date of allotment.
DSP 10Y G Sec Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
DSP 10Y G Sec Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.07
1.43
2.78
4.08
9.71
6.81
5.72
7.64
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
DSP 10Y G Sec Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
DSP 10Y G Sec Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|98.44
|5420000
|56.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.07
|0
|0.60
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.49
|0
|0.28
