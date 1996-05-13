iifl-logo
iifl-logo

DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G

DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

DSP Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G

AMC

DSP Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Abhishek Singh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

9794.68

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  379.806

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.6
5.63
-1.89
-3.11
16.14
14.95
22.62
14.35
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

DSP Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Balkrishna Inds1,03,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.554270582739.83
EquityICICI BankBanks4.533688426444.12
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.481317286340.53
EquityAxis BankBanks3.353227520327.77
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.102156479303.52
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance2.901984938283.94
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.566335914250.26
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.461268082241.30
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.33267353228.06
EquityBajaj FinservFinance2.031061559198.75
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.9015719886186.42
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.611302108158.16
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.534110243149.73
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.53886003149.53
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.47693727143.81
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.454381060141.66
EquityGAIL (India)Gas1.358453045131.90
EquityEmamiPersonal Products1.342476845131.26
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.18156935115.53
EquityCentury PlyboardConsumer Durables1.171584803114.33
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.091720613106.78
EquitySBI CardsFinance1.091269713106.50
EquityCyientIT - Services1.03798294101.15
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.03640703100.91
EquityRainbow Child.Healthcare Services1.03812261100.68
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks1.01174963498.97
EquityGanesha Ecosphe.Textiles & Apparels1.0074890998.28
EquityPetronet LNGGas1.00346486198.15
EquityGujarat FluorochChemicals & Petrochemicals0.9927157897.35
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products0.9765980694.94
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.91129434789.15
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.89105079086.78
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.8448489181.99
EquityPrudent Corp.Capital Markets0.8449527181.95
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.8123307479.33
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6814453167.15
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6748380565.57
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified0.6659028364.78
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.6513488163.57
EquityJK Lakshmi Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.6493436562.75
EquityAlembic PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6079061158.79
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.5718542055.88
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.5216272251.11
EquityAtulChemicals & Petrochemicals0.366727735.71
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.095446718.92
EquitySip TechnologiesIT - Software0.00525210.00
Debt Investments
NCDNABFID-/-1.6015000156.26
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.5715000153.49
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.0310000101.21
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.716569.73
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.55500053.98
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.54500052.54
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.5350052.36
NCDCanara Bank-/-0.535052.31
NCDS I D B I-/-0.53500051.64
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.525051.34
NCDBank of India-/-0.51500050.29
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.5150050.24
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.4240041.59
NCDI R F C-/-0.2725026.63
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.27250026.62
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.27250026.60
NCDKotak Mahindra P-/-0.27250026.56
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.27250026.34
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.27250026.16
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.27250026.16
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.26250025.59
NCDTitan Company-/-0.26250025.59
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.26250025.26
NCDI R F C-/-0.26250025.22
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.26250025.01
NCDS I D B I-/-0.2625025.47
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.2525024.89
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-3.7034500000362.51
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2043-/-2.6325000000257.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2044-/-1.7615000000172.79
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2038-/-0.97950000095.47
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2043-/-0.79750000077.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-0.63600000062.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.54500000053.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-0.51500000049.97
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2049-/-0.26250000025.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2051-/-0.10100000010.03
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-1.503100147.30
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.030493.39
Cash & Cash EquivalentCash Margin-/-0.10010.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.570-59.24

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
DSP Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-May-1996
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,92,787.71
Trustee/s:
Ms. Dharmishta Rawal, DSP Trustee Private Limit, Mr.T.S. Krishna Murthy, Shitin D. Desai, S.S.N. Moorthy, Mrs. Pravin tripathi
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kalpen Parekh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Reynolds, Ryan David Stork, Mr. S. Ramadorai, Uday Khanna, Michael Marquardt, Mr.Hemendra M. Kothari, Mr. S.S. Mundra, Ms. Aditi Kothari Desai, Susan Wagner, David Graham, Mr.Dhananjay Mungale
Compliance Officer/s:
Pritesh Majmudar
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Abhishek Singh
Auditors:
M/s.Walker Chandiok & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Mafatlal Centre, 10th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021.
Contact Nos:
022-66578000
Fax:
022-66578181
Email:
service@dspim.com
Website:
www.dspim.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.