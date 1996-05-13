DSP Banking Psu Debt Fund Direct IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Banking Psu Debt Fund Direct IDCW D
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Sep-2013
Fund Manager
: Shantanu Godambe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3211.45
DSP Banking Psu Debt Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.16
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - for Holding Period from the date of allotment Less than or equal to 3 Months. Nil - for Holding Period from the date of allotment More than 3 months.
DSP Banking Psu Debt Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart
DSP Banking Psu Debt Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.86
2.3
2.77
4.1
9.14
7.06
6.73
7.99
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
DSP Banking Psu Debt Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends
DSP Banking Psu Debt Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.16
|12500
|129.45
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|3.55
|1050
|110.53
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.45
|10000
|107.30
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.43
|1000
|106.96
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|3.36
|100
|104.77
|NCD
|GAIL (India)
|-/-
|3.27
|1000
|101.70
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.61
|7500
|81.15
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.58
|7500
|80.45
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.46
|7500
|76.62
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.44
|7500
|76.04
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.39
|750
|74.35
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|5000
|53.65
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.71
|5000
|53.22
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.71
|5000
|53.21
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.70
|5000
|52.96
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.70
|5000
|52.81
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.69
|5000
|52.75
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.69
|5000
|52.65
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.66
|5000
|51.73
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.64
|500
|51.23
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.63
|5000
|50.82
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.63
|5000
|50.75
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.62
|5000
|50.51
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.62
|5000
|50.35
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.60
|5000
|49.90
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.97
|55634813
|30.14
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.85
|2500
|26.54
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.85
|2500
|26.46
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.84
|250
|26.08
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.94
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.80
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.82
|2500
|25.67
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.81
|2500
|25.09
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|9.62
|28500000
|299.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2044
|-/-
|3.16
|8500000
|98.34
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|2.75
|8500000
|85.70
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2043
|-/-
|1.65
|5000000
|51.28
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|1.61
|5000000
|50.23
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2043
|-/-
|0.99
|3000000
|30.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.86
|2500000
|26.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.85
|2500000
|26.36
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2049
|-/-
|0.82
|2500000
|25.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|0.82
|2500000
|25.38
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2050
|-/-
|0.81
|2500000
|25.35
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.00
|2000
|93.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.55
|1000
|48.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.55
|1000
|48.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.79
|500
|24.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|500
|24.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.76
|500
|23.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.76
|500
|23.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.76
|500
|23.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.11
|0
|65.61
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.07
|0
|-1.85
