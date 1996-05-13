DSP Bond Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Bond Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vivek Ramakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 302.82
DSP Bond Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.2655
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
DSP Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
DSP Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.64
1.96
2.62
4.05
8.59
6.83
6.6
7.04
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
DSP Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
DSP Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|8.65
|2500
|26.21
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|8.62
|2500
|26.11
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|8.56
|2500
|25.94
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.46
|2500
|25.63
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|8.43
|2500
|25.54
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|8.38
|2500
|25.38
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|8.35
|2500
|25.29
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|8.22
|250
|24.90
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|13.88
|4000000
|42.05
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|8.04
|500
|24.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|7.80
|500
|23.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.00
|0
|6.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.09
|0
|-0.31
