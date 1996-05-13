DSP BSE Sensex ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP BSE Sensex ETF
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 17-Jul-2023
Fund Manager
: Anil Ghelani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7.66
DSP BSE Sensex ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 77.3124
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP BSE Sensex ETF- NAV Chart
DSP BSE Sensex ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.69
4.37
-3.6
-7.32
4.26
-
-
9.56
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
DSP BSE Sensex ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP BSE Sensex ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.41
|6821
|1.18
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.99
|6360
|0.76
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|6100
|0.73
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.18
|3257
|0.54
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|2413
|0.37
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|1054
|0.33
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.30
|8345
|0.32
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|913
|0.31
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|2566
|0.26
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|1326
|0.25
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.11
|3460
|0.23
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|251
|0.21
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|796
|0.20
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|805
|0.17
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|973
|0.15
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|954
|0.15
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.86
|119
|0.14
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|6119
|0.13
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|4283
|0.13
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|1891
|0.11
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|376
|0.11
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.35
|102
|0.10
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|4108
|0.10
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|7428
|0.10
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.20
|489
|0.09
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|406
|0.08
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|573
|0.08
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|662
|0.07
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.92
|322
|0.07
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|597
|0.05
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|0.00
