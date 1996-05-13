DSP Business Cycle Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Business Cycle Fund Direct G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 27-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Charanjit Singh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 873.62
DSP Business Cycle Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.344
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.5% - If the units redeemed or switched out on or before 1 month from the date of allotment Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out after 1 month from the date of allotment
DSP Business Cycle Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
DSP Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
8.29
-7.17
-
-
-
-
-6.56
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
DSP Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.32
|457679
|46.47
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.53
|251902
|39.55
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|4.46
|150617
|38.93
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.06
|186288
|35.44
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.83
|486261
|33.49
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|3.78
|1316384
|33.02
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.37
|65847
|29.48
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.20
|46126
|27.91
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.12
|874932
|27.24
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.07
|222841
|26.83
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|3.00
|117624
|26.17
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|2.77
|42961
|24.18
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|2.03
|57747
|17.72
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.95
|129128
|17.04
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.93
|119750
|16.85
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.88
|35454
|16.39
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|1.86
|83491
|16.24
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.85
|108894
|16.16
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.69
|31922
|14.79
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.55
|59279
|13.57
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.49
|147616
|12.97
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.46
|94214
|12.76
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.41
|40103
|12.27
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.38
|24173
|12.06
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.38
|31990
|12.03
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|1.33
|130406
|11.60
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.32
|74058
|11.49
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|1.29
|52019
|11.28
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.29
|213232
|11.24
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.25
|430225
|10.96
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.23
|333998
|10.72
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.19
|202075
|10.37
|Equity
|Triven.Engg.Ind.
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.05
|263251
|9.18
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|1.02
|107364
|8.92
|Equity
|Sudarshan Chem.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.00
|100807
|8.71
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|0.93
|64789
|8.20
|Equity
|Kovai Medical
|Healthcare Services
|0.83
|13426
|7.21
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|0.83
|75250
|7.21
|Equity
|Sheela Foam
|Consumer Durables
|0.77
|93994
|6.69
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|0.74
|66889
|6.45
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.71
|127317
|6.21
|Equity
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|Construction
|0.43
|57566
|3.71
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|0.37
|80156
|3.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|16.07
|0
|140.39
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.03
|0
|0.00
