DSP Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 23-Aug-2018
Fund Manager
: Vivek Ramakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2762.58
DSP Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.3058
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
DSP Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
1.27
2.42
4.18
8.36
6.11
6.1
7.32
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
DSP Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
DSP Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|6.36
|1750
|171.72
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|5.48
|1500
|147.99
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.97
|1300
|134.12
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|3.94
|1000
|106.23
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.84
|10000
|103.56
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.35
|850
|90.45
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.15
|850
|85.00
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|2.87
|7500
|77.48
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.83
|7500
|76.36
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.81
|750
|75.69
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|2.80
|750
|75.63
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|2.34
|600
|63.16
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.01
|5000
|54.23
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.99
|5000
|53.57
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.98
|500
|53.52
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.95
|500
|52.74
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.93
|500
|52.06
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.93
|500
|52.00
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.91
|500
|51.58
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.88
|5000
|50.78
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.86
|5000
|50.18
|NCD
|NIIF Infra. Fin.
|-/-
|1.83
|500
|49.46
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.55
|400
|41.77
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.52
|400
|41.05
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|1.36
|350
|36.59
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.35
|350
|36.39
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.15
|300
|31.09
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.00
|250
|27.11
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.00
|2500
|26.95
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.00
|2500
|26.93
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.99
|250
|26.69
|NCD
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|0.98
|250
|26.46
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.98
|2500
|26.46
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.98
|250
|26.40
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.96
|2500
|25.93
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.96
|2500
|25.86
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.93
|250
|25.44
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.93
|2500
|25.28
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.75
|200
|20.18
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.56
|1500
|15.10
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.40
|100
|10.67
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|14.19
|37000000
|382.81
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2027
|-/-
|0.95
|2500000
|25.76
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.92
|0
|24.59
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.29
|0
|7.75
