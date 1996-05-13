DSP Credit Risk Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Credit Risk Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 12-Mar-2012
Fund Manager
: Vivek Ramakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 191.61
Invest wise with Expert advice
DSP Credit Risk Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.3225
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - for Holding Period from the date of allotment Less than or equal to 9 Months. Nil - for Holding Period from the date of allotment More than 9 months.
DSP Credit Risk Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
DSP Credit Risk Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.64
7.75
14.01
15.95
20.57
13.11
10.37
8.27
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
DSP Credit Risk Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
DSP Credit Risk Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|7.56
|1500
|15.61
|NCD
|Nuvoco Vistas
|-/-
|7.55
|150
|15.58
|NCD
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|7.54
|150
|15.56
|NCD
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|7.37
|1500
|15.22
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|7.30
|1500
|15.07
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|5.15
|1000
|10.62
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|5.09
|1000
|10.51
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|5.08
|100
|10.48
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|4.90
|1000
|10.12
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|4.89
|1000
|10.10
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|2.57
|500
|5.30
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|2.46
|50000
|5.07
|NCD
|Belstar Microfin
|-/-
|1.22
|1000
|2.52
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|7.50
|1500000
|15.49
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|7.48
|1500000
|15.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|5.02
|1000000
|10.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.67
|0
|7.58
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.06
|0
|-4.28
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement