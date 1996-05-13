DSP CRISIL SDL Plus G Sec Apr 2033 50 50 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP CRISIL SDL Plus G Sec Apr 2033 50 50 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 10-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Shantanu Godambe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 383.4
DSP CRISIL SDL Plus G Sec Apr 2033 50 50 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2337
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP CRISIL SDL Plus G Sec Apr 2033 50 50 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
DSP CRISIL SDL Plus G Sec Apr 2033 50 50 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.75
2.45
3.41
4.92
10.82
-
-
9.64
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
DSP CRISIL SDL Plus G Sec Apr 2033 50 50 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP CRISIL SDL Plus G Sec Apr 2033 50 50 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|41.02
|15270000
|158.06
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2033
|-/-
|8.90
|3305300
|34.28
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2033
|-/-
|8.86
|3287900
|34.14
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2033
|-/-
|7.35
|2740900
|28.32
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2032
|-/-
|6.95
|2500000
|26.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.50
|1300000
|13.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|3.06
|1070000
|11.77
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|2.69
|1000000
|10.38
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|2.68
|1000000
|10.31
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|2.43
|903300
|9.35
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2033
|-/-
|2.15
|800000
|8.28
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2033
|-/-
|2.06
|763900
|7.95
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2032
|-/-
|1.87
|690000
|7.19
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2033
|-/-
|1.73
|650000
|6.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.72
|0
|18.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.12
