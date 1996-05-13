iifl-logo
DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

DSP Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

DSP Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Asset Allocation

Launch Date

17-Jan-2014

Fund Manager

Rohit Singhania

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3105.84

DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  30.23

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% If redeemed/switched out less than or equal to 1 year from the date of allotment. 0.50% If redeemed/switched out afther greater than 1 year and less than or equal to 2 year from the date of allotment. NIL If redeemed/switched out ather greater than 2 year from the date of allotment. NIL I

DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.03
3.9
0.24
0.24
13.02
11.7
15.64
10.41
Category Avg
-0.27
3.63
-3.16
-4.99
4.9
13.99
17.72
9.92
Category Best
0.67
7.45
1.89
2.17
13.02
17.52
21.21
25.99
Category Worst
-1.19
0.92
-7.44
-10.21
-2.59
10.25
13.88
0.76

DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Coforge19,891
TCS13,650

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Manappuram Fin.12,00,000
G N F C59,800
Abbott India280
Atul900
ITC Hotels27,863
Chambal Fert.7,600

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.16925758160.37
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading2.9543650091.49
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.94132463591.24
EquityAxis BankBanks2.8486708488.05
EquityTata Power Co.Power2.26207090070.24
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.0252400062.88
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.8718329257.99
EquityBandhan BankBanks1.77389200054.95
EquityICICI BankBanks1.6943490852.36
EquityNTPCPower1.42142034544.23
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.4223615844.21
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.3622240042.32
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.2818131639.71
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.2723353939.41
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.2326742738.25
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.2227110237.97
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.1495939435.43
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.1355440035.16
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.1111190034.55
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.1013191534.10
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0723534733.12
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.0552746432.73
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.98128852930.57
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.9118000328.35
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.9171530028.23
EquityGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure0.91405000028.13
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.8717195026.99
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8110946725.07
EquityCentury PlyboardConsumer Durables0.8034553024.92
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.8043164424.86
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.7832583724.12
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.722976000022.46
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages0.7110668922.11
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.68107347521.15
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.67334071920.87
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.672437520.79
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.6656183820.46
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.65129263620.17
EquityEngineers IndiaConstruction0.61125609918.86
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.5834153318.09
EquityDLFRealty0.5828462518.08
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.585845017.98
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.55144977117.19
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.554560117.15
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.5316616116.58
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.5335640016.57
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.5255080016.17
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks0.49173600015.17
EquityMrs BectorsFood Products0.4811218614.81
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.471989114.64
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.463239314.21
EquityGujarat FluorochChemicals & Petrochemicals0.423675713.17
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.4031502512.44
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.4089650012.30
EquityFederal BankBanks0.3561000010.83
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.332310010.34
EquityLa Opala RGConsumer Durables0.3350384310.23
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.281210008.66
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.261331008.09
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.253078007.72
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.241220007.60
EquityJNKIndustrial Manufacturing0.242519627.31
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.22539006.92
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.21612006.54
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.20217506.24
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.171700005.14
EquityWelspun LivingTextiles & Apparels0.174795665.12
EquityIndigo PaintsConsumer Durables0.16497415.07
EquitySymphonyConsumer Durables0.16475995.05
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.16165004.97
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.161995004.91
EquityTCSIT - Software0.15136504.75
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals0.152625004.66
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.1539004.65
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.15470004.65
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.15537504.60
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing0.131664004.02
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.11335503.55
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.10660003.04
EquityHindustan CopperNon - Ferrous Metals0.081166002.35
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.07252002.20
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.07680002.19
EquityCanara BankBanks0.062295001.85
EquityPiramal Enterp.Finance0.06202501.76
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.05410001.54
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.051440001.51
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.0240000.56
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.0117500.46
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.0175000.46
EquityLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0185000.44
EquityMRFAuto Components0.01200.21
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.018250.18
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.002500.15
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.0052500.09
EquityWiproIT - Software0.0030000.08
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.005000.06
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.001250.05
Debt Investments
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.74500053.98
NCDBajaj Finance-/-1.7350053.65
NCDS I D B I-/-1.16350035.90
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-1.013231.30
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.86250026.62
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.85250026.50
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.8525026.41
NCDNABFID-/-0.85250026.28
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.84250026.16
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.84250026.16
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.8425026.01
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.83250025.72
NCDTitan Company-/-0.82250025.59
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.8225025.59
NCDS I D B I-/-0.82250025.48
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.81250025.26
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.81250025.13
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.8125025.02
NCDS I D B I-/-0.16505.08
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-3.5510500000110.39
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-2.01600000062.44
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-1.69500000052.38
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-1.66500000051.57
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.16350000036.11
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.84250000026.07
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.23400000038.28
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.79250000024.63
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.79250000024.43
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.3110000009.53
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.22068.94
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.46012.86
Cash & Cash EquivalentCash Margin-/-0.37011.50

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
DSP Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-May-1996
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,92,787.71
Trustee/s:
Ms. Dharmishta Rawal, DSP Trustee Private Limit, Mr.T.S. Krishna Murthy, Shitin D. Desai, S.S.N. Moorthy, Mrs. Pravin tripathi
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kalpen Parekh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Reynolds, Ryan David Stork, Mr. S. Ramadorai, Uday Khanna, Michael Marquardt, Mr.Hemendra M. Kothari, Mr. S.S. Mundra, Ms. Aditi Kothari Desai, Susan Wagner, David Graham, Mr.Dhananjay Mungale
Compliance Officer/s:
Pritesh Majmudar
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rohit Singhania
Auditors:
M/s.Walker Chandiok & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Mafatlal Centre, 10th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021.
Contact Nos:
022-66578000
Fax:
022-66578181
Email:
service@dspim.com
Website:
www.dspim.com

