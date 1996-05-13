DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Asset Allocation
Launch Date
: 17-Jan-2014
Fund Manager
: Rohit Singhania
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3105.84
DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 26.476
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% If redeemed/switched out less than or equal to 1 year from the date of allotment. 0.50% If redeemed/switched out afther greater than 1 year and less than or equal to 2 year from the date of allotment. NIL If redeemed/switched out ather greater than 2 year from the date of allotment. NIL I
DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund G- NAV Chart
DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
3.79
-0.05
-0.35
11.67
10.36
14.14
9.11
|Category Avg
-0.27
3.63
-3.16
-4.99
4.9
13.99
17.72
9.92
|Category Best
0.67
7.45
1.89
2.17
13.02
17.52
21.21
25.99
|Category Worst
-1.19
0.92
-7.44
-10.21
-2.59
10.25
13.88
0.76
DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.16
|925758
|160.37
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|2.95
|436500
|91.49
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.94
|1324635
|91.24
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.84
|867084
|88.05
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.26
|2070900
|70.24
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.02
|524000
|62.88
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.87
|183292
|57.99
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|1.77
|3892000
|54.95
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.69
|434908
|52.36
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.42
|1420345
|44.23
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.42
|236158
|44.21
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.36
|222400
|42.32
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.28
|181316
|39.71
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.27
|233539
|39.41
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.23
|267427
|38.25
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.22
|271102
|37.97
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.14
|959394
|35.43
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.13
|554400
|35.16
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.11
|111900
|34.55
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.10
|131915
|34.10
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.07
|235347
|33.12
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.05
|527464
|32.73
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.98
|1288529
|30.57
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.91
|180003
|28.35
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.91
|715300
|28.23
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.91
|4050000
|28.13
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.87
|171950
|26.99
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.81
|109467
|25.07
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|0.80
|345530
|24.92
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.80
|431644
|24.86
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.78
|325837
|24.12
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.72
|29760000
|22.46
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|0.71
|106689
|22.11
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.68
|1073475
|21.15
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.67
|3340719
|20.87
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.67
|24375
|20.79
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.66
|561838
|20.46
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.65
|1292636
|20.17
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|0.61
|1256099
|18.86
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.58
|341533
|18.09
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.58
|284625
|18.08
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.58
|58450
|17.98
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.55
|1449771
|17.19
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.55
|45601
|17.15
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.53
|166161
|16.58
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.53
|356400
|16.57
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.52
|550800
|16.17
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|0.49
|1736000
|15.17
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|0.48
|112186
|14.81
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.47
|19891
|14.64
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.46
|32393
|14.21
|Equity
|Gujarat Fluoroch
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.42
|36757
|13.17
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.40
|315025
|12.44
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.40
|896500
|12.30
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.35
|610000
|10.83
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.33
|23100
|10.34
|Equity
|La Opala RG
|Consumer Durables
|0.33
|503843
|10.23
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.28
|121000
|8.66
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.26
|133100
|8.09
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.25
|307800
|7.72
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.24
|122000
|7.60
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.24
|251962
|7.31
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.22
|53900
|6.92
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.21
|61200
|6.54
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.20
|21750
|6.24
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.17
|170000
|5.14
|Equity
|Welspun Living
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.17
|479566
|5.12
|Equity
|Indigo Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.16
|49741
|5.07
|Equity
|Symphony
|Consumer Durables
|0.16
|47599
|5.05
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.16
|16500
|4.97
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.16
|199500
|4.91
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.15
|13650
|4.75
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.15
|262500
|4.66
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.15
|3900
|4.65
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.15
|47000
|4.65
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.15
|53750
|4.60
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|0.13
|166400
|4.02
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.11
|33550
|3.55
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.10
|66000
|3.04
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.08
|116600
|2.35
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.07
|25200
|2.20
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.07
|68000
|2.19
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.06
|229500
|1.85
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|0.06
|20250
|1.76
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.05
|41000
|1.54
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.05
|144000
|1.51
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.02
|4000
|0.56
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.01
|1750
|0.46
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.01
|7500
|0.46
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.01
|8500
|0.44
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|0.01
|20
|0.21
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.01
|825
|0.18
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.00
|250
|0.15
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.00
|5250
|0.09
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.00
|3000
|0.08
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.00
|500
|0.06
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.00
|125
|0.05
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.74
|5000
|53.98
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.73
|500
|53.65
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.16
|3500
|35.90
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.01
|32
|31.30
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.86
|2500
|26.62
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|2500
|26.50
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.85
|250
|26.41
|NCD
|NABFID
|-/-
|0.85
|2500
|26.28
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.84
|2500
|26.16
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.84
|2500
|26.16
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.84
|250
|26.01
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.72
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.82
|2500
|25.59
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.82
|250
|25.59
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.82
|2500
|25.48
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.81
|2500
|25.26
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.81
|2500
|25.13
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.81
|250
|25.02
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.16
|50
|5.08
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.55
|10500000
|110.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.01
|6000000
|62.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.69
|5000000
|52.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.66
|5000000
|51.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.16
|3500000
|36.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.84
|2500000
|26.07
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.23
|4000000
|38.28
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.79
|2500000
|24.63
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.79
|2500000
|24.43
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.31
|1000000
|9.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.22
|0
|68.94
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.46
|0
|12.86
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash Margin
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|11.50
