DSP Floater Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Floater Fund G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Mar-2021
Fund Manager
: Shantanu Godambe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 575.01
Invest wise with Expert advice
DSP Floater Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.9784
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Floater Fund G- NAV Chart
DSP Floater Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
1.53
2.68
4.2
9.39
7.4
-
6.65
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
DSP Floater Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Floater Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|9.33
|5000
|52.81
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|4.72
|2500
|26.69
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|4.64
|2500
|26.27
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|4.56
|2500
|25.80
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.53
|2500
|25.62
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.51
|2500
|25.54
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|18.85
|10000000
|106.70
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2043
|-/-
|4.55
|2500000
|25.72
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2043
|-/-
|3.99
|2200000
|22.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|3.66
|2000000
|20.69
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2044
|-/-
|3.64
|2000000
|20.61
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|8.69
|1000
|49.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|8.53
|1000
|48.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|8.37
|1000
|47.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.11
|500
|23.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.65
|0
|14.96
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|0.56
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement