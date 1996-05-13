DSP FMP Series 264 60Mth 17D G
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP FMP Series 264 60Mth 17D G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 07-Sep-2021
Fund Manager
: Shantanu Godambe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 50.06
DSP FMP Series 264 60Mth 17D G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2183
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP FMP Series 264 60Mth 17D G- NAV Chart
DSP FMP Series 264 60Mth 17D G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.87
2.19
3.68
8.23
6.19
-
5.79
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
DSP FMP Series 264 60Mth 17D G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP FMP Series 264 60Mth 17D G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|43.78
|2115200
|21.96
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|39.73
|1920000
|19.93
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|5.53
|275000
|2.77
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|3.04
|150000
|1.52
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|2.66
|130000
|1.33
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.02
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.91
|45000
|0.45
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|0.54
|26900
|0.27
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|0.51
|25000
|0.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.98
|0
|0.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.30
|0
|0.14
