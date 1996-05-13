DSP FMP Series 268 1281Days Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP FMP Series 268 1281Days Direct G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 11-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Yadav
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 124.16
DSP FMP Series 268 1281Days Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9117
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP FMP Series 268 1281Days Direct G- NAV Chart
DSP FMP Series 268 1281Days Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.24
0.74
2.02
3.65
8.05
-
-
7.69
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
DSP FMP Series 268 1281Days Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP FMP Series 268 1281Days Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|42.61
|5175000
|53.04
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|25.02
|3000000
|31.15
|Govt. Securities
|BIHAR 2026
|-/-
|8.23
|1000000
|10.24
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|3.08
|375000
|3.83
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|2.89
|350000
|3.59
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|2.12
|253800
|2.64
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|2.08
|250000
|2.59
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|2.04
|250000
|2.54
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.85
|225000
|2.30
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.84
|224000
|2.29
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.47
|180000
|1.83
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.84
|100000
|1.04
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|0.58
|70000
|0.71
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.51
|62200
|0.63
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.41
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|0.32
|38100
|0.39
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.21
|25000
|0.25
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2026
|-/-
|0.21
|25000
|0.25
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.08
|9500
|0.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.27
|0
|4.06
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.34
|0
|0.41
