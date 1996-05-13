DSP Focus Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Focus Fund G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 23-Apr-2010
Fund Manager
: Vinit Sambre
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2258.59
DSP Focus Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 50.816
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For redeemption within 12 months from the date of allotment of units.Nil - For redeemption above 12 months from the date of allotment of units.
DSP Focus Fund G- NAV Chart
DSP Focus Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.19
6.2
-4.56
-8.08
13.35
15.62
24.95
11.58
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
DSP Focus Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Focus Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|8.38
|221914
|189.29
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.12
|1148242
|138.25
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.20
|677687
|117.40
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|4.81
|147483
|108.57
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|4.75
|766081
|107.30
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.46
|742934
|100.69
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.19
|932100
|94.65
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|3.83
|558910
|86.52
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.48
|647887
|78.69
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|3.22
|436050
|72.68
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|3.22
|502955
|72.65
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.12
|418063
|70.55
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.04
|437616
|68.71
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|3.03
|2883018
|68.41
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|2.96
|927852
|66.93
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|2.57
|123304
|58.11
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.45
|372201
|55.37
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|2.38
|407094
|53.77
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.37
|1470278
|53.56
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.30
|141347
|52.03
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|2.29
|897446
|51.70
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.15
|339480
|48.56
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|2.13
|473647
|48.14
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|2.02
|185487
|45.60
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|2.01
|664503
|45.38
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.91
|2770814
|43.23
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.87
|3569727
|42.33
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.84
|89629
|41.64
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.75
|621974
|39.45
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|1.58
|215528
|35.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.33
|0
|120.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash Margin
|-/-
|0.89
|0
|20.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.65
|0
|-37.84
