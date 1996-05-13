DSP Gilt Fund Direct IDCW M
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Gilt Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Shantanu Godambe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1698.53
DSP Gilt Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.8156
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
DSP Gilt Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
DSP Gilt Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.07
3.65
3.78
4.2
10.94
7.89
7.37
8.24
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
DSP Gilt Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
DSP Gilt Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|33.71
|52000000
|555.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|28.73
|45000000
|473.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|6.78
|11000000
|111.70
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2043
|-/-
|6.25
|10000000
|102.91
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2050
|-/-
|6.16
|10000000
|101.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|5.44
|8500000
|89.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2044
|-/-
|3.51
|5000000
|57.85
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2039
|-/-
|3.06
|5000000
|50.32
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2047
|-/-
|1.67
|2500000
|27.43
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2049
|-/-
|0.92
|1500000
|15.13
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.00
|2000
|0.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.32
|0
|54.53
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.45
|0
|7.46
