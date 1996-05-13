DSP Global Innovation Fund of Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Global Innovation Fund of Fund Regular G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 24-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Jay Kothari
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 949.04
DSP Global Innovation Fund of Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 02-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.1877
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Global Innovation Fund of Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
DSP Global Innovation Fund of Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.78
-6.01
-3.2
-0.89
6.84
11.97
-
11.81
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
DSP Global Innovation Fund of Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Global Innovation Fund of Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Bluebox Global Technology Fund
|Foreign Security
|35.63
|21286
|338.14
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|iShares NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF
|Foreign Security
|28.18
|25914
|267.40
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|KRANESHARES CSI CHINA INTRNT
|Foreign Security
|15.76
|710223
|149.53
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|IVZ NASDAQ 100 EW ACC
|Foreign Security
|12.97
|2278381
|123.10
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Fidelity Select Medical Technology & Devices Portf
|Foreign Security
|3.09
|51930
|29.29
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Bluebox Precision Medicine Fund
|Foreign Security
|2.23
|2405
|21.16
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.36
|0
|22.37
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.22
|0
|-1.97
