DSP Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 03-Nov-2023
Fund Manager
: Anil Ghelani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 76.35
DSP Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.4965
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
DSP Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.95
6.24
16.57
19.1
28.92
-
-
30.92
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
DSP Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|DSP Gold ETF
|Mutual Funds
|85.58
|7843925
|65.33
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|13.13
|0
|10.02
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.29
|0
|0.98
