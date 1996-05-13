DSP Income Plus Arbitrage Fund of Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Income Plus Arbitrage Fund of Fund Direct G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 01-Aug-2014
Fund Manager
: Kaivalya Nadkarni
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 55.75
Invest wise with Expert advice
DSP Income Plus Arbitrage Fund of Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.156
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 12 monts from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out afther 12 monts from the date of allotment.
DSP Income Plus Arbitrage Fund of Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
DSP Income Plus Arbitrage Fund of Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.64
-0.96
2.26
2.95
9.91
8.49
11.6
7.77
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
DSP Income Plus Arbitrage Fund of Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Income Plus Arbitrage Fund of Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|DSP Banking & Psu Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|Mutual Funds
|62.82
|14205721
|34.24
|Indian Mutual Funds
|DSP Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G)
|Mutual Funds
|34.85
|12401469
|18.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.96
|0
|1.07
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|0.20
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement