DSP Liquidity Fund Direct G

DSP Liquidity Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

DSP Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

DSP Liquidity Fund Direct G

AMC

DSP Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Karan Mundhara

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

22386.69

DSP Liquidity Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  3712.6381

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

DSP Liquidity Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

DSP Liquidity Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.27
0.74
1.88
3.69
7.46
6.83
5.48
6.86
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

DSP Liquidity Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

DSP Liquidity Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.6513000139.10
NCDS I D B I-/-0.3775079.08
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.25500052.99
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1425030.15
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.1225026.56
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-1.9040000000410.34
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2025-/-0.8317400000178.64
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-0.6714000000144.26
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.8962500000622.27
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.8612500615.45
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.5111000541.01
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.4310500523.15
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-2.3010000494.56
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.3010000494.41
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.2910000492.45
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-2.2810000491.78
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.1947500000471.11
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.0945500000451.27
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.059000442.50
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.848000395.49
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.848000396.39
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.838000394.99
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.838000393.95
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.8340000000394.35
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.607000344.70
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.486500319.82
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.396000299.94
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.376000295.01
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.265500271.45
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.155000247.29
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-1.155000247.90
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.155000247.80
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-1.155000246.82
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.0823500000233.66
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.034500222.86
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.034500222.60
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.934000199.87
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.934000199.80
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.924000197.71
Commercial PaperCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.924000197.39
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.924000197.38
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.924000197.29
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.924000197.53
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.924000197.42
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.924000197.13
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.914000196.97
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.914000196.50
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.914000196.92
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-0.914000196.86
Commercial PaperNetwrk.18 Media-/-0.914000196.82
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.914000196.67
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.914000196.58
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.914000196.45
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.683000148.95
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-0.683000148.28
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.683000147.83
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-0.683000147.68
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.683000148.62
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.683000148.25
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.642800138.21
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.572500123.40
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.572500123.76
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.572500123.59
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.572500122.97
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.572500122.81
Commercial PaperJSW Energy-/-0.46200099.82
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.46200098.83
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-0.46200098.82
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.46200098.60
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.46200098.53
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.46200098.46
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.46200099.98
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.46200099.92
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.46200099.79
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.46200099.00
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.46200098.45
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.46200098.43
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.46200098.32
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.35150074.88
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.35150074.73
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.35150074.97
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.35150074.64
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.35150074.61
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.35150074.58
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.34150074.01
Commercial PaperMahindra Life.-/-0.34150073.98
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.34750000074.29
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.23100049.22
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.23100049.98
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.23100049.28
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.23100049.23
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.23100049.17
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.23100049.13
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.14300000029.86
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.1250024.79
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.1150024.66
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.1150024.70
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.0510000009.96
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.0510000009.96
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.025000004.99
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.025000004.96
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-8.92192064549791,921.03
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.931999927751201.41
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.491049995685105.05
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0207.52

Key information

Fund House:
DSP Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-May-1996
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,92,787.71
Trustee/s:
Ms. Dharmishta Rawal, DSP Trustee Private Limit, Mr.T.S. Krishna Murthy, Shitin D. Desai, S.S.N. Moorthy, Mrs. Pravin tripathi
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kalpen Parekh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Reynolds, Ryan David Stork, Mr. S. Ramadorai, Uday Khanna, Michael Marquardt, Mr.Hemendra M. Kothari, Mr. S.S. Mundra, Ms. Aditi Kothari Desai, Susan Wagner, David Graham, Mr.Dhananjay Mungale
Compliance Officer/s:
Pritesh Majmudar
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Karan Mundhara
Auditors:
M/s.Walker Chandiok & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Mafatlal Centre, 10th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021.
Contact Nos:
022-66578000
Fax:
022-66578181
Email:
service@dspim.com
Website:
www.dspim.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

