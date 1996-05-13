DSP Liquidity Fund Reg IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Liquidity Fund Reg IDCW W
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Nov-2005
Fund Manager
: Karan Mundhara
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 22386.69
DSP Liquidity Fund Reg IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1001.1568
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Liquidity Fund Reg IDCW W- NAV Chart
DSP Liquidity Fund Reg IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.18
0.47
1.6
3.54
7.08
6.64
5.36
7.34
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
DSP Liquidity Fund Reg IDCW W- Latest Dividends
DSP Liquidity Fund Reg IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.65
|13000
|139.10
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.37
|750
|79.08
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.25
|5000
|52.99
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.14
|250
|30.15
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.12
|250
|26.56
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.90
|40000000
|410.34
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|0.83
|17400000
|178.64
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.67
|14000000
|144.26
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.89
|62500000
|622.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.86
|12500
|615.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.51
|11000
|541.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.43
|10500
|523.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.30
|10000
|494.56
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.30
|10000
|494.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.29
|10000
|492.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.28
|10000
|491.78
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.19
|47500000
|471.11
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.09
|45500000
|451.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.05
|9000
|442.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.84
|8000
|395.49
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.84
|8000
|396.39
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.83
|8000
|394.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.83
|8000
|393.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.83
|40000000
|394.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.60
|7000
|344.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.48
|6500
|319.82
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.39
|6000
|299.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.37
|6000
|295.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.26
|5500
|271.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.15
|5000
|247.29
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|1.15
|5000
|247.90
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.15
|5000
|247.80
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|1.15
|5000
|246.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.08
|23500000
|233.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.03
|4500
|222.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.03
|4500
|222.60
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.93
|4000
|199.87
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.93
|4000
|199.80
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.92
|4000
|197.71
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.92
|4000
|197.39
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.92
|4000
|197.38
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.92
|4000
|197.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.92
|4000
|197.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.92
|4000
|197.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.92
|4000
|197.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.91
|4000
|196.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.91
|4000
|196.50
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.91
|4000
|196.92
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.91
|4000
|196.86
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.91
|4000
|196.82
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.91
|4000
|196.67
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.91
|4000
|196.58
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.91
|4000
|196.45
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.68
|3000
|148.95
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.68
|3000
|148.28
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.68
|3000
|147.83
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.68
|3000
|147.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.68
|3000
|148.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|3000
|148.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|2800
|138.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.57
|2500
|123.40
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.57
|2500
|123.76
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.57
|2500
|123.59
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|2500
|122.97
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.57
|2500
|122.81
|Commercial Paper
|JSW Energy
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|99.82
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|98.83
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|98.82
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|98.60
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|98.53
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|98.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|99.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|99.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|99.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|99.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|98.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|98.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|2000
|98.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|1500
|74.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.35
|1500
|74.73
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.35
|1500
|74.97
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.35
|1500
|74.64
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.35
|1500
|74.61
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.35
|1500
|74.58
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.34
|1500
|74.01
|Commercial Paper
|Mahindra Life.
|-/-
|0.34
|1500
|73.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.34
|7500000
|74.29
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.23
|1000
|49.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.23
|1000
|49.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.23
|1000
|49.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.23
|1000
|49.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.23
|1000
|49.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.23
|1000
|49.13
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.14
|3000000
|29.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.12
|500
|24.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.11
|500
|24.66
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.11
|500
|24.70
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.05
|1000000
|9.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.05
|1000000
|9.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|4.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|4.96
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.92
|19206454979
|1,921.03
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.93
|1999927751
|201.41
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.49
|1049995685
|105.05
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|7.52
