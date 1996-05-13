DSP Low Duration Fund IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Low Duration Fund IDCW M
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 27-Feb-2015
Fund Manager
: Karan Mundhara
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4741.76
Invest wise with Expert advice
DSP Low Duration Fund IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.6262
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Low Duration Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart
DSP Low Duration Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.39
1.01
2.12
3.85
7.65
6.55
5.84
6.82
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
DSP Low Duration Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends
DSP Low Duration Fund IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.27
|2000
|204.38
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|2.96
|1350
|141.58
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.72
|1250
|130.27
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|2.05
|129
|97.96
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.82
|850
|87.23
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.76
|89
|84.26
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.63
|760
|78.04
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.63
|750
|77.91
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.60
|7500
|76.63
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.57
|750
|74.95
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.54
|7000
|73.90
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.21
|550
|57.96
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.13
|500
|54.03
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.12
|5000
|53.57
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.11
|5000
|53.36
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.11
|5000
|53.11
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.10
|5000
|52.56
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.10
|5000
|52.48
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.09
|500
|52.40
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.09
|500
|52.17
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.09
|5000
|52.16
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.09
|5000
|52.09
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.08
|5000
|51.82
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.08
|500
|51.76
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|1.07
|5000
|51.33
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.07
|500
|51.26
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.06
|500
|50.83
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.06
|5000
|50.63
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.05
|5000
|50.50
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.05
|500
|50.19
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.84
|4000
|40.15
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.75
|350
|36.14
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.55
|2500
|26.42
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.55
|250
|26.40
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.55
|250
|26.36
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.55
|250
|26.24
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.54
|250
|26.07
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.54
|250
|26.02
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.54
|250
|25.93
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.54
|2500
|25.93
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.54
|250
|25.82
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.54
|2500
|25.82
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.54
|250
|25.78
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.54
|250
|25.78
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.54
|2500
|25.75
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.54
|2500
|25.71
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.54
|250
|25.61
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.53
|250
|25.59
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.53
|250
|25.46
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.53
|250
|25.45
|NCD
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.53
|2500
|25.41
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.43
|2000
|20.72
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.33
|150
|15.99
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.12
|46
|5.53
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.11
|50
|5.23
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.11
|50
|5.20
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.10
|500
|5.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.72
|12500000
|130.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.95
|9000000
|93.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.65
|7500000
|79.05
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|1.21
|5660000
|57.95
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|1.06
|5000000
|50.86
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.75
|3500000
|36.13
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2025
|-/-
|0.55
|2549000
|26.53
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.54
|2500000
|25.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.52
|2516000
|24.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.51
|2543100
|24.22
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.42
|2000000
|20.16
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.42
|2000000
|19.97
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|0.29
|1375000
|13.86
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|0.22
|1000000
|10.35
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.18
|826200
|8.58
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.13
|573300
|5.99
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.11
|500000
|5.10
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.02
|3000
|144.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.47
|2500
|118.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.44
|2500
|117.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.01
|2000
|96.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.51
|1500
|72.40
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.04
|5000000
|49.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.03
|5000000
|49.23
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|1.03
|1000
|49.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.02
|1000
|48.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.02
|1000
|48.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.01
|1000
|48.13
|Commercial Paper
|HSBC Investdirec
|-/-
|1.00
|1000
|47.88
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.99
|1000
|47.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|1000
|47.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.98
|1000
|47.02
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.98
|1000
|46.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.51
|500
|24.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|500
|24.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|500
|24.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|500
|23.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.50
|500
|23.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.49
|500
|23.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.49
|500
|23.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.49
|500
|23.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.49
|500
|23.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.49
|500
|23.52
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.51
|0
|72.78
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|3.23
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement