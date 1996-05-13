DSP Natural Resources New Energy Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Natural Resources New Energy Direct IDCW
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Natural Resources
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Rohit Singhania
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1125.17
DSP Natural Resources New Energy Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 32.424
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
DSP Natural Resources New Energy Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
DSP Natural Resources New Energy Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.15
9.18
-1.33
-13.26
2.79
11.47
31.58
16.44
|Category Avg
0.93
11.04
-1.11
-10.3
4.71
12.91
31.56
16.55
|Category Best
1.15
12.41
-0.67
-7.8
7.21
14.67
33.86
18.81
|Category Worst
0.76
9.07
-1.6
-13.75
1.66
10.4
30.17
12.52
DSP Natural Resources New Energy Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
DSP Natural Resources New Energy Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|9.25
|1640492
|104.06
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|8.32
|2534485
|93.61
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|8.13
|1068345
|91.46
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|5.71
|2850020
|64.19
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|5.64
|10156488
|63.45
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|5.08
|3221139
|57.20
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|4.88
|4001022
|54.89
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.68
|2216711
|52.60
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|4.62
|1769580
|51.98
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|4.17
|3010493
|46.97
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.82
|358082
|42.97
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|3.76
|1233586
|42.27
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|3.17
|1257893
|35.63
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|2.64
|1090959
|29.70
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|2.43
|371606
|27.38
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.90
|548291
|21.42
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.83
|1087066
|20.59
|Equity
|Godawari Power
|Industrial Products
|1.50
|1080765
|16.83
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.31
|102122
|14.69
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.78
|35761
|8.79
|Equity
|Jindal Saw
|Industrial Products
|0.58
|263448
|6.49
|Equity
|IRM Energy
|Gas
|0.40
|170318
|4.46
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|BlackRock Global Funds - World Energy Fund
|Foreign Security
|6.37
|282831
|71.68
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|BlackRock Global Funds - Sustainable Energy Fund
|Foreign Security
|5.99
|443474
|67.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.08
|0
|34.62
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.04
|0
|-0.22
