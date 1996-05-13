DSP Nifty 500 Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Nifty 500 Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 19-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Anil Ghelani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
DSP Nifty 500 Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.6154
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Nifty 500 Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
DSP Nifty 500 Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.55
-
-
-
-
-
-
-3.84
|Category Avg
1.24
-2.52
-2.53
1.69
10.44
17.84
14.57
8
|Category Best
9.45
9.6
12.09
30.8
41.93
34.55
22.61
46.42
|Category Worst
-2.19
-12.77
-18.62
-15.98
-11.34
10.52
11.59
-25.7
DSP Nifty 500 Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Nifty 500 Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
