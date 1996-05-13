DSP Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 15-May-2024
Fund Manager
: Anil Ghelani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 43.47
Invest wise with Expert advice
DSP Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.5312
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
DSP Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.03
7.19
1.12
-0.63
-
-
-
5.31
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
DSP Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|28.87
|72438
|12.54
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|24.67
|89064
|10.72
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|9.86
|22515
|4.28
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.56
|36654
|3.72
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.70
|48575
|3.34
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.89
|21474
|2.12
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.25
|79552
|1.41
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.75
|60560
|1.19
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|2.70
|201205
|1.17
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.37
|18214
|1.03
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|2.25
|111936
|0.97
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.04
|109449
|0.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.25
|0
|0.10
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.16
|0
|-0.06
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement