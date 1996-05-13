DSP Nifty Healthcare ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Nifty Healthcare ETF
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 11-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Anil Ghelani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9.06
DSP Nifty Healthcare ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 139.0725
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Nifty Healthcare ETF- NAV Chart
DSP Nifty Healthcare ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.75
8.67
-6.92
-5.12
14.52
-
-
18.77
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
DSP Nifty Healthcare ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Nifty Healthcare ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|21.76
|12373
|1.97
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.79
|6301
|0.88
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|9.18
|8507
|0.83
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.81
|1456
|0.79
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.62
|6991
|0.78
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|7.75
|1160
|0.70
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.81
|2763
|0.52
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.74
|3202
|0.33
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.50
|1076
|0.31
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.12
|608
|0.28
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.77
|2865
|0.25
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.62
|4507
|0.23
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.44
|1725
|0.22
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.32
|1554
|0.21
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.01
|60
|0.18
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.72
|5153
|0.15
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.49
|2070
|0.13
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.09
|428
|0.09
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.85
|1658
|0.07
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.52
|297
|0.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.00
