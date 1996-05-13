DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund IDCW
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 18-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Anil Ghelani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 340.71
DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.3965
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.26
6.33
-10.82
-14.75
4.61
-
-
10.53
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|5.46
|75488
|18.60
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|3.88
|9763
|13.22
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.45
|195658
|11.75
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.37
|21633
|11.47
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|3.21
|30157
|10.94
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|3.02
|2540
|10.29
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.99
|7307
|10.18
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.97
|13726
|10.10
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.79
|35008
|9.51
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.56
|2870
|8.72
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.36
|32488
|8.04
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|2.35
|14805
|8.01
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.34
|203787
|7.96
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.32
|9063
|7.89
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|2.26
|64428
|7.71
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|2.21
|1202559
|7.51
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|2.18
|51595
|7.42
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.16
|24447
|7.36
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|2.05
|14818
|6.98
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.95
|31186
|6.65
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.95
|234190
|6.63
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.93
|39492
|6.58
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.91
|8381
|6.50
|Equity
|Berger Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.89
|131741
|6.43
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|1.83
|18711
|6.22
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.82
|29139
|6.20
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.81
|13621
|6.17
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.81
|116089
|6.15
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|1.79
|13924
|6.11
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.75
|26568
|5.97
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|1.75
|24241
|5.96
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|1.74
|22642
|5.92
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.73
|19190
|5.89
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.66
|298932
|5.66
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|1.62
|41384
|5.53
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.58
|21707
|5.39
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.57
|17515
|5.36
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|1.51
|16368
|5.14
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|1.45
|1881
|4.94
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.43
|94835
|4.86
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.33
|12298
|4.53
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.22
|42498
|4.14
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.22
|8760
|4.14
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.16
|60431
|3.94
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|1.07
|25456
|3.66
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.07
|45327
|3.63
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.02
|1031
|3.47
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.99
|40410
|3.36
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|0.93
|56351
|3.16
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.89
|81838
|3.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|1.25
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.68
|0
|-5.71
