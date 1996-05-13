DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 14-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Anil Ghelani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.5536
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.01
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.53
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
