DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2028 30 70 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2028 30 70 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 11-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Shantanu Godambe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2197.44
DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2028 30 70 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2368
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2028 30 70 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2028 30 70 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.5
1.11
2.59
4.12
8.94
6.83
-
6.86
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2028 30 70 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2028 30 70 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|23.00
|46877100
|505.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|17.56
|37553700
|386.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|12.00
|24418700
|263.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|9.07
|19064100
|199.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|6.65
|14000000
|146.12
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|5.35
|11000000
|117.57
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2028
|-/-
|3.49
|7219000
|76.73
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|3.18
|6720600
|69.86
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|2.34
|5102100
|51.34
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|1.91
|4040000
|42.08
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|1.41
|3000000
|31.09
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2028
|-/-
|1.08
|2220000
|23.77
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|0.97
|2004000
|21.30
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.77
|1591800
|16.92
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2028
|-/-
|0.72
|1500000
|15.90
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|0.71
|1500000
|15.66
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|0.71
|1500000
|15.62
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|0.68
|1447800
|15.21
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2028
|-/-
|0.60
|1300000
|13.26
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|0.58
|1220000
|12.70
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.48
|1000000
|10.63
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.47
|1000000
|10.41
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|0.47
|1000000
|10.28
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2028
|-/-
|0.43
|913900
|9.40
|Govt. Securities
|Chattisgarh 2028
|-/-
|0.31
|645000
|6.90
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.31
|636000
|6.79
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|0.30
|630000
|6.55
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.29
|600000
|6.37
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|0.28
|606100
|6.09
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|0.24
|505800
|5.26
|Govt. Securities
|Chattisgarh 2028
|-/-
|0.19
|400000
|4.14
|Govt. Securities
|CHATTISGARH 2028
|-/-
|0.16
|329500
|3.42
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|0.09
|200000
|2.07
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2028
|-/-
|0.08
|175500
|1.81
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.05
|100000
|1.03
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|0.05
|100000
|1.03
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.02
|50000
|0.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.95
|0
|64.83
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.52
