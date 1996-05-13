DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Sep 2027 50 50 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Sep 2027 50 50 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 25-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Shantanu Godambe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 97.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Sep 2027 50 50 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8621
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Sep 2027 50 50 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Sep 2027 50 50 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.51
1.07
2.47
4
8.68
-
-
8.32
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Sep 2027 50 50 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Nifty SDL Plus G Sec Sep 2027 50 50 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|25.97
|2455000
|25.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|18.98
|1721400
|18.56
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|18.96
|1823800
|18.54
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2027
|-/-
|16.15
|1557000
|15.80
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2027
|-/-
|6.41
|620000
|6.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|4.28
|400000
|4.18
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|1.07
|100000
|1.04
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|1.05
|100000
|1.02
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|1.04
|100000
|1.02
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|1.03
|98600
|1.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.93
|0
|4.81
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.13
|0
|0.13
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement