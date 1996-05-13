DSP Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 16-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Anil Ghelani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1384.33
DSP Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.406
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
DSP Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.98
4.61
-2.54
-4.56
-
-
-
-5.93
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
DSP Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|11.67
|848861
|161.53
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.60
|1223036
|146.77
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|10.55
|930218
|146.06
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.40
|830872
|143.94
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|10.14
|1381893
|140.33
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.98
|1146864
|138.09
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|9.51
|780059
|131.65
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|9.37
|409942
|129.69
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|8.98
|356884
|124.31
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|8.90
|3119580
|123.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.43
|0
|5.91
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.53
|0
|-7.21
